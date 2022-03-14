‘Ted Lasso’: Brendan Hunt Teases Origin Stories In Season 3 During Daylight Savings Time-Hit SXSW Panel

Jason Sudeikis, star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, asked “How’s it going?” when he joined a SXSW panel on the Apple comedy virtually to a room of laughter.

It had not been going particularly smoothly. The cast and crew of the football series, who were joining the panel session from London, where they are shooting the third season, were thrown off by the fact that Austin, Texas, moved its clocks forward an hour over the weekend, something that doesn’t happen in the UK until the end of the month.

Sudeikis was joined by co-creator Brendan Hunt and writer and star Brett Goldstein, who were Zooming from the back of cars as they moved from one location to the Ted Lasso locker room.

“It’s a f*cking disaster,” joked Goldstein, who cut out periodically as he went through a tunnel. “I’m trying to figure out what the f*ck is going on right now,” he said at another point.

The trio didn’t give much away about season three of the show, which is showrun by Bill Lawrence. But Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard, did tease that viewers will see a bit more of the origin story between Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton and her cheating ex-husband Rupert Mannion, played by Anthony Head. “I think we might see more of people’s origin stories in season three,” he said.

The series, which is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago, follows the AFC Richmond leader and his team.

Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star.

The first two seasons aired in the summer, but again, it’s not clear whether they will return to the pitch at Apple in August.

Sudeikis, Hunt and Joe Kelly serve as executive producers, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer.