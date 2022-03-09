Teamsters Local 399 Members “Overwhelmingly” Ratify New Location Managers Contract

Members of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new Location Managers Agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The new contract, which takes effect March 13, covers location managers, key assistant location managers and assistant location managers.

The local didn’t release the raw vote totals but said that voter turnout was the highest in the contract’s recent history, with a 75% turnout and a 95% yes vote.

“Hollywood location professionals serve as the liaisons not just between production and locations, but also the community at-large,” said Lindsay Dougherty, Local 399’s lead negotiator for the contract. “They navigate the permit process and secure locations just as much as they are managing the expectations of the neighborhoods that have been selected to shoot-in. They are highly skilled and extremely personable individuals that often are the face of the production to the general public. This round of bargaining was about valuing their work by putting money in their pockets. There are still more gains to be made, there always are, but I’m proud of what our members were able to accomplish by way of this agreement.”

Terms of the new agreement have yet to be disclosed to the press but were shared with the local’s members at a recent meeting. AMPTP president Carol Lombardini was the lead bargainer for the companies.

Dougherty, who was appointed chief negotiator by Local 399 secretary-treasurer Steve Dayan, is the local’s recording secretary and was recently named director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trade Division. She was joined at the bargaining table by Joshua Staheli, the local’s business agent who co-chaired the negotiating committee, and Ed Duffy, the local’s business agent and vice president.

“I want to especially acknowledge our negotiating committee,” Dougherty said in a statement. “Every single member brought with them the passion and expertise to fight not just for themselves, but for the collective benefit of this group. That was made apparent by the gains we were able to secure that brought our lower paid classifications up closer to a livable wage. That’s what being part of a union family is all about, and it was inspiring to work alongside this group to reach a fair and equitable deal.”

The local recently ratified a deal with the AMPTP for a new “Black Book” agreement covering drivers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, dispatchers, mechanics and auto-service workers employed in the film and TV industry in the 13 Western states.

Local 399 and Teamsters Local 817 in New York are currently in talks with the AMPTP for a new Casting Directors Agreement, which is the the Teamsters last round of negotiations in this bargaining cycle with the AMPTP.