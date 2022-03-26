Taylor Hawkins Death Details Emerging From Colombian Authorities

The shocking and unexpected death Friday of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is still under investigation, Colombian authorities said Saturday.
Hawkins died at a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a press release Saturday morning.
Bogotá’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel. They had received reports of “a patient with chest pains,” according to the Spanish-language press release.
Efforts to resuscitate Hawkins were tried. “However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” Bogotá’s District Department of Health said.
Teams from EMI, a health company providing home health care services, also responded to the emergency, according to local health officials.
Hawkins body was removed from the scene. A crowd soon gathered outside the hotel, with some holding a candlelight vigil to mourn the fallen drummer.
“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” Colombian health officials said in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”
The attorney general’s office in Colombia said in a tweet Saturday morning that a “team of prosecutors and investigators has been assigned to attend the urgent matter and support the investigation.”
Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in Colombia for the first time in three years at the Festival Estéreo Picnic Friday night in Bogotá, following their Latin American tour.
Neither the band nor Colombian authorities have yet released Hawkins cause of death.
“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote.
