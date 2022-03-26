Taylor Hawkins Death Details Emerging From Colombian Authorities

People stand in front of the hotel where U.S. band Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins was believed to have been staying, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band.

The shocking and unexpected death Friday of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is still under investigation, Colombian authorities said Saturday.

Hawkins died at a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a press release Saturday morning.

Bogotá’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel. They had received reports of “a patient with chest pains,” according to the Spanish-language press release.

Efforts to resuscitate Hawkins were tried. “However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” Bogotá’s District Department of Health said.

Teams from EMI, a health company providing home health care services, also responded to the emergency, according to local health officials.

