Taylor Hawkins Dies: Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer For The Foo Fighters Was 50

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters, has died. The band announced it on Twitter.

The band was touring South America at the time of his death. Hawkins reportedly was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been due to play at a festival. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet.

Foo Fighters have announced that they won’t be performing at Festival Estéreo Picnic in the capital following the tragedy.

In addition to playing drums on every Foo Fighters album starting with 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose, he also contributed vocals and other instrumentation. He is in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Foo Fighters.

He is survived by a wife and had several children.

