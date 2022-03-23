Taron Egerton Contracts Covid, Out For At Least A Week From His London Play

Taron Egerton has contracted Covid and will not perform this week in his London play Cock.

The infection is the second bad break for Egerton on this gig. He missed most of the opening-night performance of the play earlier this month when he collapsed on stage.

The show’s producers confirmed the Covid news in a statement posted Wednesday to Instagram. “Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid,” the statement says. “In accordance with the production’s health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.”

Egerton’s character, M, will be played by understudy Joel Harper-Jackson, who also filled in for him on opening night.

Cock also stars Quadrophenia’s Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka, best known for her role in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials. Written by Mike Bartlett, the play is about a man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute. The man previously identified as gay.