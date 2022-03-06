You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Taron Egerton Collapses On Stage During First Night Of New Play, Understudy Finishes Show

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Rocketman and Kingsman star Taron Egerton was unable to finish his Saturday night performance of the new play, Cock, collapsing in the middle of its first show at the Ambassadors Theatre in London..

The scary moment brought down the curtain and halted the play. A doctor in the audience quickly tended to Egerton, who is 32-years-old.

After a brief delay, director Marianne Elliott came on stage to assure the crowd that Egerton was doing “absolutely fine” backstage. However, he was unable to continue, and understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in for the final section of the play.

