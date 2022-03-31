Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peter Bart: Corporate Hubris Makes For Embattled CEOs, But Good TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Lead 'Project Artemis'; Apple Makes Massive Deal For Jason Bateman-Directed Pic
Read the full story

Joe Biden Names Taraji P. Henson To Historically Black Colleges and Universities Advisory Board

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson was among those appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Also named to the board was NBA star Chris Paul.

The members of the board work to to “increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education to its students and continue serving as engines of opportunity,” according to the White House. Biden announced the reestablishment of the HBCU Initiative last year.

Biden appointed Tony Allen and Glenda Glover as chair and vice chair of the board, and in February named Dietra Trent as executive director.

Others named to the board include Makola M. Abdullah, Javaune Adams-Gaston, Paige Blake, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Willie A. Deese, Patrick Cokley, Monica Goldson, Brett J. Hart, Beverly W. Hogan, Lisa P. Jackson, Shevrin D. Jones, Walter M. Kimbrough, William F. L. Moses, Christopher E. Paul, Quinton T. Ross Jr., Ruth J. Simmons and Janeen Uzzell.

Henson, the star of the series Empire, in 2018 launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. It provides scholarships to African-American students majoring in mental health. It also offers mental health services in urban schools, and works to lower recidivism rates.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad