Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights.

“I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured society offers a new look at empathy and compassion, which is more relevant now than ever. I’m honored to collaborate with Alessandro and this team of producers to bring his heartfelt play to the screen and to share this story with a wider audience.”

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, the pic tells the story of Anna (Henson), the mother of a police officer murdered in the line of duty, and Gabriel, a young man convicted of killing a gang rival. Their parallel journeys bring them to the world’s most lonely places: the silent house of a grieving mother, and a solitary confinement cell. Both characters are pushed to the limit of their resilience, until their stories unexpectedly converge. The drama explores issues of justice, social isolation, and the possibility of forgiveness. The play originally ran in Los Angeles in 2017, receiving the Stage Raw Award and Critics Award for Best Play, as well as receiving multiple other nominations.

“Time Alone is a character-driven piece about the human need for connection, and what happens when connection is cut off. The pandemic put so many of us through some forms of trauma, grief, and loneliness, that I felt the themes of the piece resonated more than ever. I look forward to going on this journey with two phenomenally talented, fierce, and fearless actors like Taraji and Clayton, whom I long admired.”

With Black, Henson will produce via her TPH Entertainment banner, with Marni Rosenzweig via The Rosenzweig Group, Suzanne Warren, Emanuele Moretti, and Jai Khanna serving as Producers. Marina Grasic, Christine Conley, Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek will Executive Produce.

