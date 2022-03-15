Tanya Saracho, Gabriela Revilla Lugo & Selena Gomez Developing Comedy Series That Reconfigures The World Of John Hughes’ ’16 Candles’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Tanya Saracho (Vida), Gabriela Revilla Lugo (Whiplash, Palm Springs), and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, 13 Reasons Why) are developing the single-camera comedy 15 Candles, a reconfiguration of the world of John Hughes‘ 16 Candles.

The half-hour series—from UCP for Peacock—follows four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind through the lens of the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera.

Saracho, under her Ojalá Production banner, and Lugo serve as writers and executive producers of the project. Gomez also executive produces under her July Moon Productions. Christine Dávila of Ojalá Productions co-executive produces.

Related Story Tanya Saracho & UCP Announce Five Inaugural Ojalá Ignition Lab Fellows

Saracho is a playwright and TV writer who most recently served as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Vida on Starz.

She co-founded the Untitled Latinx Project, whose mission is to increase Latine representation in TV, broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms through content created by Latine writers, along with co-founding the Writers Access Support Staff Training Program, to help increase representation and opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Saracho is repped by UTA, Writ Large, and JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP.

Lugo is a dramedy feature/TV writer/director/producer and formerly undocumented immigrant. She worked for Martin Short on his award-winning Broadway show, Fame Becomes Me, before venturing into the indie feature space working on projects like Whiplash with Damian Chazelle and The Starling with Melissa McCarthy. She also worked on the award-winning film, Palm Springs.

She is also working with Saracho on a think tank for her TV series Brujas and was recently accepted to the WGA’s showrunner training program.

Lugo is repped by Brandy Rivers at Industry and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP.

Gomez is a top-selling artist, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

As a producer, she has produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why; and the lauded Netflix docu-series Living Undocumented. Gomez executive produces and appears on the buzzworthy HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef. Currently, she executive produces and stars in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez is represented by Lighthouse Management + Media, WME, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.