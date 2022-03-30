Tamir Muhammad Inks New First-Look Deals With Warner Bros., HBO & HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Tamir Muhammad is extending and expanding his relationship with WarnerMedia. Muhammad, executive producer of HBO’s Peabody Award-winning late-night series Random Acts of Flyness, has entered exclusive first-look deals with Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO and HBO Max. The parallel pacts follow his previous multi-year overall television production and first-look feature deals, which Muhammad signed in 2018 when he launched his Populace production company. He is now extending the first-look feature deal with Warner Bros. Pictures while also adding a separate exclusive first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max.

Under the new agreements, Muhammad will continue to serve as executive producer on Random Acts of Flyness, which recently began production on its second season. Additionally, his Populace team, including Director of Development Maryssa Sklaroff, will continue to develop original programming.

“Tamir is an innovative storyteller and an inspiring colleague whose singular voice and creative vision have played a vital role at this Studio since his days running our WarnerMedia OneFifty division,” said Courtenay Valenti, President, Production and Development, Warner Bros. Pictures. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to open up this exciting next chapter in our relationship, and look forward to telling great stories together in the years to come.”

Added Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, “Tamir is a provocative and boundary-pushing filmmaker who inspires audiences to expand their perspectives, and we are all looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”

Prior to founding his production shingle, Populace, in 2018, Muhammad served as Director, Content & Artist Development, for WarnerMedia OneFifty, a content incubator focused on developing and producing ideas from the next generation of storytellers that has grown into an award-winning division. Random Acts of Flyness is among the projects originating at WarnerMedia OneFifty that have been picked up by Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO, HBO Max and other divisions across WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

“From my longstanding relationships with Courtenay, Casey, and the Warner Bros. and HBO teams, I know that we are aligned in our visions,” said Muhammad. “Populace will continue to develop content that focuses on genre-bending originality and universal pop-culture ideas sparking conversations amongst the populace today.”

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Muhammad was VP, Content Development, for Tribeca Enterprise’s Digital Studios, overseeing development. He also previously served as VP of Film, TV and Online Programming at the Tribeca Film Institute, overseeing funding and development. Muhammad is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Granderson Des Rochers.