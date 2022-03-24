Take That Movie ‘Greatest Days’, Starring Aisling Bea, Sets Cast, Financiers, Distributors Ahead Of Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Relight My Fire! It required a little Patience but Take That movie Greatest Days, which will star Aisling Bea, has set its cast and financiers ahead of shoot next month. The question now is: Could It Be Magic?

Cast confirmed for the feel-good UK comedy-musical includes comedian and 2020 BAFTA winner Bea (This Way Up), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Amaka Okafor (The Responder), Jayde Adams (Serious Black Jumper), Marc Wootton (Nativity), Lara McDonnell (Belfast), Jessie Mae Alonzo (Little Joe), Nandi Hudson (Army of Thieves), Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson.

The film’s boy band, modeled on Take That, will comprise newcomers Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Cory, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha.

Bron Releasing has boarded worldwide sales on the project, which heralds from Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group. Filming is set to get underway next month on location in London, Lancashire (Clitheroe) and Athens.

Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani’s SPG3, the Swiss and LA-based producer-financier, is also newly aboard to finance and produce.

Based on the hit stage musical The Band, the film will feature music from Take That and has buy-in from the band and Universal Music Group. Songs set to feature in the movie include Greatest Day, Patience, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs and Shine. There are also rumors that the band might be writing some original songs for the film.

The story follows five best friends who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favorite boy band. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in a myriad of ways as they reunite to reminisce about their past and discover their future.

Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) is directing the adaptation, which is written by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls). Mike Eley (The Dig) is attached as DoP, Amanda MacArthur (How to Build a Girl) is aboard as production designer and Drew McOnie (Me Before You) is choreographer.

Producers are Danny Perkins, Kate Solomon and Jane Hooks. Executive producers are Take That (Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald), Damian Jones of DJ Films, Tobias Gutzwiller (SPG3), David Rogers and Daffyd Pugh (producers of the original musical the Band) and Joe Naftalin.

Elysian Film Group Distribution plans to release the film theatrically in the UK in 2023.

The project was previously set up at Sierra but Jonathan Kier took the project with him when he recently set up Bron Releasing and the movie will now be on the company’s Cannes slate.

Deals already in the bag include Scandanavia (Scanbox), Benelux (Dutch Filmworks), Middle East (Eagle Films), Eastern Europe (Prorom), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), South Africa (Filmfinity), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo) and Hong Kong/Taiwan (A Really Good Film Company). Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo and Rosamund Pike were attached a couple of years ago but are no longer aboard as the project has pivoted to more obviously comedic actors.

Aisling Bea recently starred in Home Alone reboot Home Sweet, Home Alone on Disney Plus, the Netflix series with Paul Rudd Living with Yourself, Doctor Who and her own show This Way Up on Channel 4 and Hulu.

Take That, widely considered one of the UK’s biggest boy bands, has sold more than 45 million records worldwide with 12 number one hits in the UK.

Take That said today: “This is a really exciting time for us! We’re really looking forward to working with such a talented and creative team on the film and we’re absolutely delighted to have such a brilliant cast on board!”

Aisling Bea commented: “After two years of a pandemic, I am ready to Relight My Fire and get singing and dancing in this feel-good joy fest of a movie. I have long waited for Take That to know who I am. I’ve played the long game, but I feel like I am now so close. My dream is for them to ask me to sing the Lulu solo on stage, so I hope they read this quote and take THAT into consideration.”

Elysian Film Group CEO Danny Perkins added: “I’m delighted Bron is on board to bring Elysian Film Group’s first production to market. Greatest Days is a film about people coming together, with nostalgia, friendship, and joy, the beating heart of this universal story. A feel-good movie which will resonate with audiences worldwide. I’m delighted to welcome Aisling Bea to our already exceptional filmmaking team. We are determined to honor The Band musical and Take That’s legacy with our new film.”

Bea is represented by Livi Shean at Independent Talent Group, CAA, Hannah Chambers at Chambers Management, Emily Hargreaves at Multitude Media, Tom Lassally and Dave Becky at 3 Arts. Lowe is represented by Anna Tune at Independent Talent, Amaka Okafor is represented by Alice Coles at Artists Partnership and Jayde Adams is represented by Lee Hammerman at Avalon Management.