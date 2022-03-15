Taika Waititi & Sterlin Harjo Of ‘Reservation Dogs’ Set For ICG Publicists Television Showpersons Award

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the co-creators and executive producers of the award-winning comedy series Reservation Dogs, are set to receive the Television Showpersons Award at the ICG Publicists Awards next week.

The pair will be honored during the group’s 59th annual awards luncheon on March 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

‘Reservation Dogs’ Shane Brown/FX

FX Networks’ Reservation Dogs follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they steal, rob and save to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacbos and Lane Factor star.

The series, which debuted in August on Hulu, won a pair of Independent Spirit Awards this month, a Gotham Award and was named one of AFI’s top 10 programs of 2021, among many other accolades. It’s also up for a WGA Award this weekend.

“As we look forward to celebrating publicists, we are also excited to recognize the showmanship of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for co-creating the innovative and critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs,” said Tim Menke, who announced the honor along with fellow Awards Chair Sheryl Main. “We applaud them for advancing representation of Indigenous people on television. Reservation Dogs is compelling TV at its best for all audiences.”

Waititi won an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 2019’s Jojo Rabbit and is an EP on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. He also stars in and EPs the new HBO Max comedy Our Flag Means Death and is writing and helming the upcoming MCU sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Harjo is a writer-director-producer whose latest feature, the documentary Love and Fury, looks at contemporary Native identity and art.

The annual ICG Publicists Awards pay tribute to excellence in publicity and promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television programs.

Francis Ford Coppola will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ICG Publicists Awards, and MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive this year’s Motion Picture Showpersons Award at the ceremony.