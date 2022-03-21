Sylvester Stallone Gets In The Ring On NFTs

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone is getting in the ring big time on collectible NFTs. He is launching the PlanetSly NFT collection, composed of 9,997 generative digital art pieces celebrating his life and film career.

Sylvestser Stallone NFT Courtesy of Sylvestser Stallone

In addition to the different images of Stallone, some of the NFTs will include exclusive and varying levels of the ability to interact with Stallone, including a dinner, virtual movie screening, exclusive events and more, offering unique access to one of Hollywood’s big global stars.

The limited-edition NFT venture launches in April and includes both blockchain-based and in real life (IRL) collectibles. Curated by Stallone himself, PlanetSLY is a place for fans, collectors and NFT enthusiasts to become part of his NFT community. Stallone is hands-on in the PlanetSLY creative process. The project celebrates an underdog who turned the Rocky screenplay into film history and is the only U.S. actor to realize a number one box office film in six consecutive decades. The venture was created by theBIZ.com, a venture owned by Stallone and entrepreneur Bill Zanker.

The NFTs are called SLYguys. To be eligible for an invitation-only pre-sale, NFT collectors and Stallone fans must show their “SLYLove”. They can post a video on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or other social media channels. Videos can be an impression, art, performance, or any item demonstrating Stallone fandom, even how Sly changed your life. For its April Mint date, 9,997 SlyGuys will debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Stallone will autograph 25 of the rarest NFTs.

Some NFT holders can get access to “The Ultimate Stallone Experience, Dinner and Afterparty” to be held in Miami. This includes a Gala dinner with Stallone. He’s conveying the information through PlanetSly.com.