‘Survivor’, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘Tough As Nails’ & ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Renewed At CBS

CBS has renewed a slew of unscripted series.

Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation are all coming back.

They join scripted renewals including Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon.

Survivor has been picked up for its 43rd season, The Amazing Race returns for its 34rd season, Tough as Nails is back for Season 4 and Secret Celebrity Renovation has been renewed for its second season.

It comes as Survivor’s two-hour season premiere kicks off tonight – Wednesday, March 9. The show, which the network said is CBS’ most-streamed reality series on Paramount+, is hosted by Jeff Probst, who exec produces alongside Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen. It is produced by S.E.G. Holdco.

The Amazing Race is hosted by Phil Keoghan, who exec produces alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, and Mark Vertullo. It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

Keoghan also hosts Tough as Nails, which sees everyday Americans competing in a series of challenges. He exec produces alongside Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola. The show is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions.

Finally, Secret Celebrity Renovation is hosted by Nischelle Turner. The series, which follows celebrities on a journey back to their hometowns, to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success, will see home improvement contractor and Survivor star Rob Mariano join the design team alongside Sabrina Soto. It is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers.