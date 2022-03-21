Networks Settle In For Week Of Coverage Of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings kicked off Monday with opening statements from Judiciary Committee members, as networks prepared to cover the weeklong proceedings with an eye for recognizing when they’ve become a bit of a slog.

That came shortly after the committee’s chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), delivered their opening remarks. Then each of the committee members was to deliver up to 10 minutes of opening remarks each. CNN and MSNBC then cut away for analysis, while Fox News had already featured legal scholar Jonathan Turley offering commentary with a split screen of the proceedings.

The network plan coverage when Jackson delivers her remarks, but that is not expected until later this afternoon. NBC and ABC also plan special reports, while networks streaming services will provide ongoing coverage.

At the hearing Durbin invoked Abraham Lincoln as he told Jackson that she was “one of Mr. Lincoln’s living witnesses of an America that is unafraid of challenge, willing to risk change, confident of the basic goodness of our citizens, and you are living witness to the fact that in America, all is possible.”

Durbin also tried to head off what is likely to be a GOP line of attack on Jackson: That her record shows she is “soft on crime.” He called the charge “unfair,” and cited fact-checking stories in the Washington Post, ABC News and CNN. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), one of the committee members, wrote on Twitter last week that Jackson “has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker.”

But the Post, for example, found that Hawley was taking her past statements out of context. His attacks on her time on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the Post noted, ignored the bipartisan nature of its recommendations on lowering the mandatory minimum sentences in two types of child porn offenses.

Grassley, meanwhile, devoted much of his opening remarks to complaining about how Democrats behaved toward judicial nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency. When Grassley was Judiciary Committee chairman, Brett Kavanaugh faced what ended up being one of the most contentious confirmation hearings in Senate history, and the opening day was marked by outbursts from protesters in the hearing room. By contrast, there was no interruption in opening remarks on Monday.

Jackson will face questions from committee members on Tuesday and Wednesday, and witness testimony on Thursday. Democrats have the votes to confirm her if all members of the caucus stick together, and the question is whether Jackson garner many Republican votes in a process that has grown ever more partisan.

The hearings are being held in the same Hart Senate Office Building room as the initial Kavanaugh hearings, but there is much less media space given social distancing.