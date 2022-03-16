Sunshine Sachs Ups Keleigh Thomas Morgan And Heather Lylis To Co-Presidents, Changes Name

Entertainment PR biggie Sunshine Sachs said Wednesday that it is elevating current partners Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis to co-presidents. As part of the move, the agency will now be known as Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

Founder Ken Sunshine and CEO Shawn Sachs revealed the news today in a memo to staff and clients.

“Heather and Keleigh have been instrumental in leading the agency to new heights,” they wrote. “In their time here, they have helped to grow the agency from a small boutique PR firm of less than 10 people to a full-service consultancy with more than 250 employees and offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Austin and San Francisco. Their leadership has always been invaluable but especially so during the pandemic when they helped guide our team and clients through a very uncertain time. And, as we look to the future (hopefully free from the pandemic), we know we are strengthened by their perspective and vision.”

Read the full memo below.

Morgan, also managing director of the company’s West Coast operations, has been with Sunshine Sachs for more than 15 years after working at Miramax Films and Nike Communications. Lylis joined in 2003 from Solomon McCown & Co.

Here’s the note:

Dear Friends/Family/Clients,

As our company celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are proud to share that Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis, both current Partners, have been elevated to co-Presidents of the agency and our company will now be known as Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

Ken founded the company 30 years ago to help clients, particularly those dedicated to making the world a better place, tell their stories. And in 2001, Shawn joined with the vision of scaling our impact and reach. The world has changed and our stories are now told across many different platforms and mediums, but that foundation and ethos remains.

We believe our company’s strength lies in the sum of its parts — not any one part. That applies not just to our partners and teammates but also to our clients. We represent some of the biggest names in entertainment while also working with global nonprofit organizations fighting for important issues. We support upstart businesses disrupting industries and help FORTUNE 500 companies reach new audiences. We execute successful consumer brand & film/TV campaigns, support New York Times bestselling authors and organize some of the biggest red-carpet events in the world. We believe that ideas drawn from diverse perspectives create the most impact – and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our company.

Please join us in congratulating Keleigh & Heather on this well-deserved promotion as we venture in a very exciting next chapter in Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis history.

Ken Sunshine, Founder & Shawn Sachs, CEO

P.S. Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. – Ken Sunshine