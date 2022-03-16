‘Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous’: Seoul Street Developing Suzanne Park Novel As Feature Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul Street is adapting Suzanne Park’s best-selling novel Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous for the big screen.

The Sourcebooks Fire novel follows a Korean-American female social media influencer, who is shipped off to a digital detox summer camp. While her big summer goals are to make Rafael Kim her boyfriend, hit 100K followers, and have the best last summer of high school, what’s not on Sunny’s list is accidentally filming a PG-13 cooking video that goes viral (#browniegate). Extremely not on her list: being shipped off to a digital detox farm camp in Iowa for a whole month. She’s traded in her WiFi connection for a butter churn, and if she wants any shot at growing her social media platform this summer, she’ll need to find a way back online. However, as Sunny is forced to disconnect, she makes a connection with an alarmingly cute farm boy.

The Good Doctor star Will Yun Lee teamed with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder earlier this year to launch film and TV venture Seoul Street, focused on telling unique diverse and inclusive stories. Seoul Street is currently developing Aloha Motherf**ker with HBO Max showrunner Cris Cole, Lions in the Garden with Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions as well as packaging a host of elevated Asian American IP.

Lee is repped by Wonder Street, Innovative and attorney Patti Felker, and can also be seen on Peacock’s The Girl in The Woods. The Holders are currently in production on the CBS Pilot East New York after having recently produced the film The Mauritanian, which won co-star Jodie Foster a Golden Globe, and the Emmy-nominated Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker for Netflix.

Suzanne Park Seoul Street

Korean American Park is a former stand-up comedian, having appeared on BET’s Coming to the Stage. She was the winner of the Seattle Sierra Mist Comedy Competition, and was a semi-finalist in NBC’s “Stand Up For Diversity” showcase in San Francisco. Her novels have been featured in “best of” lists in NPR, Popsugar, Real Simple, Country Living, Bustle, Buzzfeed, Marie Claire, Parade, Shondaland and The Today Show.