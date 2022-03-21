‘60 Minutes’ Tops Sunday With March Madness Boost; ‘American Idol’ Dips In Demo

Sunday’s primetime looked a little different this week with CBS’ coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament topping the evening, even with its final half-hour. Airing the latest March Madness games proved to be a clever strategy for the network as the annual event provided 60 Minutes with a strong enough boost to best ABC’s American Idol in both the demo and audience.

Due to March Madness overrun, CBS’ programming slate got a later start. Starting at around 7:41 p.m. instead of its typical 7 p.m. slot, 60 Minutes earned the night’s highest numbers – a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 9.39 million viewers, per fast affiliates. 60 Minutes, which typically wins Sundays for CBS, was up six tenths and nearly 2 million viewers from the previous week.

At 8 p.m. American Idol (0.6, 5.20M) dipped by three tenths in demo and more than 1 million viewers from last Sunday. Idol bested The Simpsons (0.3, 0.98M), The Weakest Link (0.2, 1.76M) and Riverdale (0.1 0.25M). The Weakest Link filled the void left by freshman dating series The Courtship, which NBC moved to USA.

At 8:30 p.m., The Equalizer (0.7, 6.93M) was the second highest-rated non-sports title and was up from its previous Sunday broadcast. The Great North (0.2, 076M) was steady.

NBC closed off its night with An Audience With Adele (0.3, 2.03M), which ran from 9-11 p.m. The “Go Easy On Me” singer performed her hits for an audience at the London Palladium. Bob’s Burgers (0.3, 1.00M) was steady and the CW’s March brought in a 0.0 demo rating.

Though slightly delayed, NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 5.48M) and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 4.09M) were stable.

On Monday, American Idol returns for a new episode and American Song Contest premieres on NBC.