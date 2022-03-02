‘Succession’ & ‘The Lost Symbol’s Ashley Zukerman Leads Australian Sci-Fi Movie ‘In Vitro’

EXCLUSIVE: Succession and The Lost Symbol actor Ashley Zukerman leads the sci-fi thriller feature In Vitro, which has just wrapped filming in regional New South Wales, Australia.

In the lead opposite Zukerman is Talia Zucker (Lake Mungo) alongside Will Howarth (Beast).

Set on a remote cattle property in the near future, the film follows Layla (Zucker) and her husband Jack (Zukerman), who have been experimenting with biotechnology and developing new farming methods. It’s a mostly isolated existence for the couple, but when a series of unsettling occurrences take place, they soon discover a disturbing presence on the farm that threatens to upend their lives.

In Vitro marks writer-directors Tom McKeith and Will Howarth’s follow-up to their debut feature Beast, which was nominated for Best First Feature at TIFF 2015. They co-wrote the script with Zucker.

Producers are Arcadia, the Australian production and distribution company behind Kodi Smit-McPhee sci-fi starrer 2067 and horror comedy Sissy, which is set to play opening night in SXSW’s Midnighters section, and Fictious, Howarth’s production and talent management outfit with partner Matilda Comers.

Arcadia’s Lisa Shaunessy’s (Sissy, 2067) and Bec Janek (Sissy) produce alongside Will Howarth (Beast) for Fictious and Rachael Fung (Little Woods). Comers, Zukerman, Alexandra Burke, Anna Dadic, Michael Agar and Clement Dunn serve as executive producers.

In Vitro, which was selected for the Sundance Screenwriters Lab, has received production funding from Screen Australia, with support from Screen NSW, Mind the Gap, Fictious, and Arcadia.

“Our goal with In Vitro is to create a bold sci-fi with compelling characters that expresses something important about the times we live in,” Howarth and McKeith said in a joint statement. “We’re so excited to be working on this project with such a great team and are thrilled to be supported by Screen Australia, Screen NSW, and the Sundance Institute.”

Arcadia’s Shaunessy added: “In Vitro is a dark love story that sent chills down my spine the first time I read it. Teaming with Will and Matilda at Fictious; and with Tom, Talia and Ashley rounding out the dynamic creative team alongside Arcadia — it’s exciting to be collaborating with such experienced and talented storytellers. Combined with the incredible locations like the majestic Snowy-Monaro and our super talented heads of department, we really look forward to bringing In Vitro to the screen.”

Zukerman’s recent credits include his role as Robert Langdon in the Peacock series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the Fear Street trilogy for Netflix and the FX limited series A Teacher with Kate Mara. In addition to his recurring role on Succession, Zukerman’s series credits also include WGNA’s Manhattan and the Australian thriller The Code, which earned him a Logie Award nomination.

Zukerman is repped by Lisa Mann Creative Management, Cohn / Torgan Management, Gersh and Felker Toczek. Zucker and Howarth are repped by Mosaic.