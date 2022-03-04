Studiocanal Boards Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’

Studiocanal has boarded Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg’s Families Like Ours, his first TV drama.
Canal+/TV2 Denmark’s show reunites the Danish director with Lars Von Trier’s production company Zentropa, while Studiocanal distributed Mads Mikkelsen-starring Academy Award-winner Another Round.
Studiocanal will co-produce and distribute Families Like Ours, which takes place in summertime Denmark where everything seems normal but is about to be disrupted. After a flood slowly takes over the country, the country is gradually evacuated. Laura is a high school student in love for the first time and on the brink of graduating, when news of the evacuation breaks, a reality that will forever change the course of her life and force her to choose between her divorced parents.
Vinterberg said: “Studiocanal is a great collaborator and I look forward to proceeding on this journey together with our esteemed partners.”
Darkness: Those Who Kill’s Bo Hr. Hansen will write with Vinterberg. Producers are Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing. Studiocanal’s EVP Global Sales and Distribution Anne Cherel will oversee worldwide sales.
