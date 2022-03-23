‘Stranger Things’: First Look At Season 4 & Its “Horror Movie” Vibe — Photos

Netflix has unveiled some of the first photos for the upcoming fourth season of the Duffer brothers’ Stranger Things, and there’s definitely a creepy feeling about what’s to come.

As was previously reported, Season 4 will premiere in two “volumes,” the first on May 27 and the second on July 1. Volume 1 picks up six months following the conclusion of Season 3, which had our heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.

Per the official logline: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

In an interview on the podcast Present Company With Krista Smith, the Duffer brothers told Smith that Season 4 will have a much darker, “horror movie” vibe.

“When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are…The Goonies in E.T.,” Ross Duffer explained to Smith. “That’s their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change.”

Returning for Season 4 are stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

There are several new characters in the upcoming season as well, including Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye as Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, Grace Van Dien as Chrissy and Amybeth McNulty as Vickie.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, balongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Check out the photos below.

(L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler Netflix

(L to R) Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair Netflix

(L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley Netflix

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson Netflix

(L to R) Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman Netflix

(L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler Netflix