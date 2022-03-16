Storied Media Group Hires Four Key Execs Across Multiple Divisions Amid Company Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Storied Media Group continues to expand its executive ranks with four new key hires across its Content & Client Partnerships, StoryScout Editorial and Business Affairs divisions.

Sara Barkan and Justine Taylor have joined the company’s Content & Client Partnerships division, Cherie Rodgers will point the company’s Business Affairs, and Jennifer Johnson has joined as Senior Editor, StoryScout. The new hires and recent promotions of Kevin Fernandes, Shayna Lyga, Jonny Harris and Ben Rosen come amid the explosive growth of the company’s IP software service StoryScout.

Prior to joining Storied Media Group, Barkan was a literary agent representing IP, writers, directors and production companies for television and film at A3 Artists Agency. Previously, Barkan had also been a producer of development and original programming at TruTV. She began her career at both CAA and UTA, followed by her time working for Steve Golin as a Creative Executive at Propaganda Films.

Taylor previously worked as Director of Development at Avalon Television and Manager, Original Programming at IFC TV, where she worked on shows such as Portlandia, Documentary Now! and The Spirit Awards.

An entertainment attorney for the past 15 years, Rodgers has spent her career working in television Business Affairs at multiple studios.

Johnson previously worked in Development and Current Programming at Warner Bros. Television and Warner Horizon Television. She started her career as a Television Coordinator at Variety Insight.

“I am so excited and privileged to have this talented group of original thinkers join our ranks,” said Founder and CEO Todd Hoffman. “They all embody the spirit of a young and hungry start-up and their big brains have already accelerated StoryScout’s growth, so watch out.”

Since its 2018 launch, SMG’s StoryScout has sold over 250 projects to the film and television community, according to the company. Latest projects based on client IP include Modern Love (Season 2, Amazon), Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century (HBO), and Space Launch Live (Discovery).