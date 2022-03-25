Sting Re-Records 1985 Anti-War Song ‘Russians’ To Benefit Ukraine

Sting announced today that proceeds from his recently re-recorded 1985 song “Russians” will benefit Ukrainian humanitarian and medical aid.

Written at the height of the Cold War, Sting’s anti-war lament “Russians” includes the memorable refrain “Believe me when I say to you/I hope the Russians love their children too.” Earlier this month, Sting performed a stripped-down take of the song – “Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)” – on his Instagram page.

“I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written,” he wrote on the March 5 post (see it below), “because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.”

In a new Instagram post today, Sting wrote that net profits from “Russians (Guitar/Cello Version),” out now, will “benefit http://www.helpukraine.center – a volunteer storage center established by Ukrainian business owners where humanitarian and medical aid can be sent from all over the world – with funds being processed through the German charity foundation, Ernst Prost, People for Peace – Peace for People.”

On the song, Sting provides vocals and guitar, with Ramiro Belgardt on cello. The new rendition was produced by Martin Kierszenbaum, engineered by Kaleb Allen, mixed by Robert “Hitmixer” Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

The song can be found on music services here.