‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8.

Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things: playing a role in fan-favorite Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) getting shot in the Season 6 finale which helped him climb the ranks; his tendency to break the rules in order to get the job done; and his antagonistic approach to dealing with patients.

Of late, Archer is proving how coloring outside the lines can also be helpful. Alongside Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Archer offered Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) a second chance in last week’s episode to rebuild her career after going through recovery from her addictions. A former Naval surgeon who also struggles with PTSD, he offers many patients a unique point of view though it’s an ongoing personal struggle for him—and often, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt).

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the emotional day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Chicago Med is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Season 8 of Chicago Med premieres later this year on NBC.

Deadline’s Rosy Cordero contributed to this report.