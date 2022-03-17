You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Steven Spielberg And Kate Capshaw Donate $1 Million To Ukraine Relief

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have donated $1 million to relief organizations working on the humanitarian crisis from the war in Ukraine.

The money will be split among the Polish Red Cross, Polish Humanitarian Action, World Central Kitchen, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Urgent Action Fund, according to a spokesperson. Spielberg and Capshaw are making the donation via their Hearthland Foundation, which was launched in 2020.

A number of individuals in the industry have donated to relief organizations in their efforts to assist Ukraine and its refugees. WME last week cancelled its annual Oscar party and instead will contribute $1 million to UNICEF. IATSE announced a $25,000 donation this week, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings and Paramount Global also announced contributions of $1 million each.

According to the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, more than 3.2 million people have now fled Ukraine, many into neighboring countries of Poland and Moldova. The UNHCR estimates that more than 4 million may flee “as the situation further deteriorates.”  The agency estimates that 12 million will need humanitarian assistance.

 

 

