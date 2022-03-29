‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News’ Co-Creators Mike Leech & Zach Smilovitz Extend Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Leech and Zach Smilovitz, co-creators of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, are staying put at CBS Studios, the studio behind the Paramount+ animated news satire. The duo have renewed their overall deal at the studio, originally signed in 2020, where they will continue to write and produce across all platforms.

Leech and Smilovitz are currently co-creators and co-executive producers of CBS Studios/Paramount+ series Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News. Each previously served as a supervising producer on Our Cartoon President for CBS Studios/Showtime.

Smilovitz was most recently a writer on Comedy Central’s show Problematic With Moshe Kasher. Previously, he was a writer for Robert Smigel’s Triumph’s Election Watch 2016, and before that he was a writer on The Late Show With David Letterman.

Leech was most recently a writer for Robert Smigel’s Triumph’s Election Watch 2016. Previously, he was a writer for The Late Show With David Letterman, where he had been on staff for two years. Before that, he was an intern at Saturday Night Live.

Smilovitz and Leech are repped by UTA and attorney Lev Ginsburg.