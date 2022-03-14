Stephanie Allain Inks Multi-Year First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group & HBO

Emmy-nominated producer Stephanie Allain has signed a new first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO. The new agreement continues Allain’s relationship with the Studio, where she and her Homegrown Pictures production company has been under a first-look pact since February 2020. Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team, including Director of Development Gabrielle Ebron, will develop original scripted programming to be produced by Warner Bros. Television for HBO and HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and broadcast.

Gabrielle Ebron Courtesy of Tiffany Hagler Geard

Financial terms were not disclosed, but both WBTVG and HBO confirm it is a multi-year deal.

Allain produced the 2020 Academy Awards alongside Lynette Howell Taylor, making history as the first African American woman in the Academy’s 92-year history to do so. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for her work on the Oscars.

Allain founded female-led Homegrown Pictures in 2003, a company which produces content by and about women and people of color. She has since produced award-winning titles including Hustle & Flow, Something New, Peeples, Beyond The Lights, Dear White People, French Dirty, Burning Sands, Juanita and The Weekend. Collectively, Homegrown Pictures projects have been nominated for over 100 awards and have picked up numerous accolades from the Academy, Film Independent Spirit, Sundance Film Festival and NAACP Image Awards.

Prior to her deal with WBTV and HBO, Allain executive produced four seasons of the Netflix series Dear White People, the television special Women in Film Presents: Make it Work!, and the Freeform movie Life-Size 2.

Outside of her production work, Allin sits on boards for several organizations, including American Cinematheque, Producers Guild of America, and Cast & Crew.

In addition to its television first-look deal with WBTVG and HBO, Homegrown Pictures has a first-look film deal with Endeavor Content.

“I’m so excited about the projects we’ve set up at WBTV over the past two years. HBO, HBOMax, and WBTV really get my vision for Homegrown Pictures, and Gabi and I are grateful for their support,” said Allain. “We look forward to producing culturally specific shows that will resonate with wide audiences.”

Allain is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.