‘The Photograph’ Filmmaker Stella Meghie Signs With Lighthouse Management & Media

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, director and producer Stella Meghie (The Photograph, The Weekend) has signed with Lighthouse Management & Media for representation.

The filmmaker is currently co-writing and will direct the musical series Tiana, centered on Disney’s first African American princess of The Princess and the Frog fame, for Disney+.

She previously wrote, directed and executive produced the romantic drama The Photograph, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae, for Universal Pictures—also writing, directing and producing the dramedy The Weekend, starring Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell and DeWanda Wise, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival and was an official selection of both the Tribeca Film Festival and SXSW.

Prior to The Weekend, Meghie directed and produced the Amandla Stenberg-led romantic drama Everything, Everything, based on the bestselling novel by Nicola Yoon. The film from MGM and Warner Bros. grossed over $60 million worldwide and garnered Meghie an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Director.

Meghie made her feature directorial debut with the 2016 comedy Jean of the Joneses, which she also wrote and produced. That film made its world premiere at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival and later went on to screen at the Toronto Film Festival, earning Meghie a nomination for Best First Screenplay at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards.

On the television side, Meghie’s past efforts include directing episodes of HBO’s critically acclaimed series Insecure and Freeform’s Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish.

Lighthouse Management + Media is an entertainment and media company representing some of the biggest stars and companies across music, branding, film, television, fashion, art, books and digital, which also recently signed seven-time Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Other clients include Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jason Bateman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, artist Petra Collins and supermodel Miranda Kerr.