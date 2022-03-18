‘Stars In The House’ 10-Hour Ukraine Telethon To Feature Big-Name Line-Up Of Hollywood, Broadway & Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Servant Of The People’ Co-Star

A celebrity-packed 10-hour Stars in the House telethon raising money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has been scheduled for Saturday, March 26, with a line-up to include such Hollywood and Broadway stars as Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Patrick Wilson, Judith Light and a new SCTV reunion of Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin.

The telethon was announced today by Stars in the House hosts and co-founders Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Donations raised from the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and their humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The show will air live on Saturday, March 26 from 12 pm to 10pm ET, and will be viewable on starsinthehouse.com and the Stars In The House YouTube channel. Listeners can tune in to SiriusXM Stars109.

The planned line-up so far: Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Kelli O’Hara, Robin de Jesús, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Rosie Perez, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Miranda Sings, Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, Adam Pascal, Donna Lynne Champlin, Javier Muñoz, Norbert Leo Butz, Rick Lyon, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Katie Finneran, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andy Karl, Morena Baccarin, Christine Pedi, Colin Donnell, Dagmara Doiminczyk, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Anika Larsen, Jenn Gambatese, Sepideh Moafi, Danielle de Niese, Orfeh, Patti Murin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Yuriy Saradov, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Dr. Jon LaPook, with more to be announced.

In addition to the celebrity guests singing and reading donations, the event will also feature Ukrainian citizens who will be speaking and performing, including Ukrainian actor Oleg Karpenko, the Ukrainian theater and film actor who co-starred with Volodymyr Zelensky in Servant of The People (currently available on Netflix).

“For almost 90 years, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been responding to the world’s worst humanitarian crises. In Ukraine and Poland, IRC mobilized quickly to assist the vulnerable and displaced by war that privileges impunity and autocracy over accountability and self-determination,” said David Miliband, President and CEO of IRC, in a statement. “We are grateful to James, Seth, and everyone who will be joining this special 10-hour Stars in the House marathon to draw attention to the needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine, and to give audiences around the world a way to help.”

Rudetsky and Wesley started the Stars in the House livestreaming show at the start of the Covid pandemic two years ago to raise money and awareness for those hit by the Broadway shutdown. To date, the show has raised more than $1.1 Million for the Actors Fund’s Covid Relief program, and hundreds of thousands for other non-profits including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Waterkeeper Alliance.