Stacey Dash To Star In Reality Series About Her New Interior Design Life From Michael Holstein & The Content Farm

EXCLUSIVE: Stacey Dash, star of the Clueless film and spinoff TV series, is searching for redemption in a new reality series.

Dash is to star in A New Thing – With Stacey Dash, which will follow her as she ditches LA for New Hampshire in pursuit of her reinvention as an interior designer at Debbe Daley Designs.

The series, which is in pre-production and is currently being shopped to broadcasters and streamers, comes from Michael Holstein and The Content Farm.

It will follow her struggles and successes, documenting her return to the public eye after being dismissed as a polarizing, outspoken conservative.

Dash, who also starred in Moving, Mo’ Money, Renaissance Man and View From The Top as well as on CSI and The Game, is a rare right winger in the entertainment business. She was hired as a contributor to Fox News in 2014 and publicly supported Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential candidacy. She said last year that being a Trump supporter had put her “in some kind of box that I don’t belong in”.

While she’s reinventing herself as an interior designer, she’s not totally left the Hollywood game. She recently signed up to star in a reboot of BET reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, which will see her live with a number of other celebrities at Texas Southern University, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities as a student.

Holstein, who started his career as a writer on HBO’s The Wire and has worked on series including PBS’s Finding Your Roots, produces and it was developed by The Content Farm. Chris Brewster of The Content Farm and Mark Johnston of Eelay Media co-produce.

Dash said, “This has been a work in progress since I became clean and sober five and a half years ago. Interior Design has always been a personal passion and a dream of mine. This may not be easy but it’s A New Thing and I am excited to embark on this journey, work with top designers and inspire others to learn from their own mistakes and pursue their dreams, too.”

Holstein added, “Stacey has such an inspirational story and is so positive, fun to work with, and really dedicated to this project – it’s a joy working with her, and I think audiences will enjoy the unique access she’s giving to her life. This is so much more than a typical follow-doc or star-driven reality show – it’s truly A New Thing and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”