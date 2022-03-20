‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Says HoYeon Jung Might Come Back As A Twin

After Squid Game became the surprise Netflix phenomenon that ripped through streaming audiences in 2021, the burning question is, will there be a second season?

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at Saturday’s PGA Awards ceremony, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said there is nothing to see just yet, but he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama.

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

Steven Spielberg: ‘Squid Game’ ‘Changes the Math Entirely’ – PGA Awards Panel

Will there be flashbacks? Are those Season 1 characters gone forever? Can we expect to see some cast members coming back somehow?

“No, because most of them are dead,” Hwang said with a laugh. “I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2.”

Gesturing beside him on the red carpet to HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok on Squid Game’s Season 1, he said, “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae On What Show’s Historic SAG Awards Mean For Future Of Korean Entertainment

HoYeon laughed and said: “I could change my hair color. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.”

Asked whether he had been surprised by the show’s runaway success, Hwang said: “Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise.”

The show won three SAG Awards this year, and since its September 17 release has become the most-watched Netflix content ever.