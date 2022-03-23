Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Squid Game’ & ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Among Nominees For BAFTA’s Must See Moment Prize

Squid Game
Netflix

Nominations are in for the Virgin Media Must See Moment prize which will be handed out at the BAFTA TV Awards on May 8 in London. The field of six nominees includes moments from 2021 installments of Squid Game, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

In the mix are a Red Light, Green Light game clip from Korean hit Squid Game, Ant and Dec of I’m A Celebrity taking a jab at Boris Johnson and the so-called lockdown parties; a performance of “UK, Hun?” on RuPaul’s Drag Race; and Adele experiencing a blast from the past. Scroll down for the full list of nominees (along with a link to the videos).

The audience-voted award also gives a member of the public a chance to win two tickets to the ceremony and red carpet as well as a one-night stay at a five-star London hotel.

The full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations will be be announced on March 30.

An Audience With Adele: Adele is surprised by the teacher who changed her life (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!: Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties (ITV)

It’s A Sin: Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis (Channel 4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: “UK, Hun?” – Bimini’s verse (BBC)

Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light game (Netflix)

Strictly Come Dancing: Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to “Symphony” (BBC)

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad