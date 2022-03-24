Skip to main content
‘SpongeBob SquarePants’, ‘PAW Patrol,’ ‘Blue’s Clues & You!’ Renewed By Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon viewers will see more of SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You!, which have all been renewed for new seasons. The renewal news came during Nickelodeons’ Upfront presentation on Thursday.

SpongeBob SquarePants will feature new adventures with its 14th season, which will be 26 episodes. The long-running animated series, which launched in 1999, is created by Stephen Hillenburg. The cartoon follows the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward. The series’ voice cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). The Season 14 renewal is the latest news to come of the franchise’s expansion across Paramount brands following three spinoff films and a new theatrical movie. 

The first res”paw”nders of Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol will also return for Season 10. The award-winning series, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will follow the pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker, on even more action-packed rescue missions and adventures–whether it’s deep in the unexplored regions of the jungle or out-of-this-world trouble in Adventure Bay.

Nickelodeon will also welcome back another staple pup, renewing Blue’s Clues & You! for a fifth season. The new season will follow Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue as they skidoo into brand-new adventures, help out in their community, perform show-stopping dance numbers, sing along to original new music and get visits from fan-favorite characters, including Rainbow Puppy, Periwinkle and Magenta.

Beyond renewals, Nickelodeon also shared that Blue Clues & You! will hit the road for a U.S. live tour in the fall. The children’s network also shared that the Transformers series Transformers: EarthSpark will premiere on Paramount+ in November.

1 Comment

Newswire

