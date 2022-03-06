You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Editors Lament Oscar Slight at ACE Eddie Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Film Independent Spirit Awards - Follow Along For Winners And Updates
Read the full story

Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Looks From Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh & More

45 View All

The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on blue carpet at the 2022 edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Stars like Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the pursuit of independent filmmaking.

The show is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The annual shindig honoring the best in indie film will air live on IFC and stream for subscribers on AMC+.

The Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s primary fundraiser for the year with winners are voted on by members.

This year’s show is also available for the first time at select AMC Theatres via the AMC Stubs program. In Canada, it will stream exclusively at hollywoodsuite.ca. On social media, live updates and content will be available via Film Independent (@filmindependent) and IFC (@ifc).

The ceremony is being hosted this year by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who will preside over a show that will see winners announced in 16 competitive film categories and five in TV.

Click the photo above to start the arrivals gallery.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad