Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Looks From Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh & More

The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on blue carpet at the 2022 edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Stars like Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the pursuit of independent filmmaking.

The show is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The annual shindig honoring the best in indie film will air live on IFC and stream for subscribers on AMC+.

The Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s primary fundraiser for the year with winners are voted on by members.

This year’s show is also available for the first time at select AMC Theatres via the AMC Stubs program. In Canada, it will stream exclusively at hollywoodsuite.ca. On social media, live updates and content will be available via Film Independent (@filmindependent) and IFC (@ifc).

The ceremony is being hosted this year by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who will preside over a show that will see winners announced in 16 competitive film categories and five in TV.

