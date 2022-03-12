‘Spin Me Round’ SXSW Review: Jeff Baena Directs Aubrey Plaza And Alison Brey Wild Adventure In Italy

Spin Me Round is an indie comedy having its world premiere at SXSW 2022—directed by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours) and co-written by the film’s star Alison Brie. While the film doesn’t always hit the mark, and stalls out by the end, the dialogue and comedic timing by this talented cast make it an entertaining watch.

Brie is Amber, the manager of the Bakersfield, California franchise of the Italian chain eatery Tuscany Grove where she’s worked for years. Labeled as an exemplary employee, she is chosen to attend an all-expenses trip to the company’s gorgeous “institute” outside of in Italy, which includes a chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner and CEO Nick (Alessandro Nivola).

When Amber arrives, she meets other Tuscany Grove managers (mostly women) from around the country, and together they meet a man who serves as the group’s guide, in addition to meeting the CEO’s assistant Kat (Aubrey Plaza). From the start something is very wrong with this group of people and Amber seems to be the only one living in reality. This attracts the attention of the CEO, and she is soon singled out by him for some personal quality time. The two spend the day together on his yacht and it appears that something is blooming between them. At least that’s what Amber thinks.

He invites her to a large house party with some of his rich friends, and this is when Amber begins to feels that something is off. This group is overly affectionate toward one another, which makes her uncomfortable. Before things get out of control, she’s whisked away by Kat and warned not to trust the CEO. When all the women in the Tuscany Grove group begin to go missing, Amber intends to unravel the mystery of it all before she’s next to disappear.

Spin Me Round is an apt title for the film as Beana and Brie have created a wacky comedy of errors. Miscommunications abound as this group of wannabe chefs and their chaperones experience all sorts of twist, turns, lies and half truths just to satisfy Nick’s ego. Most of them aren’t too self aware, but they are passionate about their jobs and making the most of their time in Italy.

The writers do good to create a sense of anxiety. From the start, the atompshere, while comical, is also ominous. Nick is a master manipulator, and the rest are oblivious to what’s unfolding before their eyes. You know disaster is right around the corner, but waiting for the big reveal is where the issues lie.

The film takes too long to get to the point. The full revelation doesn’t come until 20 minutes before the movie is over and while the events are unexpected, they’re simultaneously anticlimactic. There was an opportunity to make the conclusion more intriguing, but once the audience knows what’s up, the movie ends without further exploration and viewers are just left hanging.