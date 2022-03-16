‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Director Marc Webb Set For Supernatural Thriller ‘Day Drinker’ For ‘The Tomorrow War’ Scribe & 30West

EXCLUSIVE: The Amazing Spiderman, 500 Days of Summer and Disney’s Snow White director Marc Webb has been set to direct supernatural thriller Day Drinker.

Based around the bond between an enigmatic stranger and a bartender mourning the loss of her lover, the original story is written by Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War), who will also produce alongside Lit Entertainment Group’s Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War). 30West is financing and will executive-produce.

Set in coastal France, Portugal, and Spain, plot details are largely being kept under wraps but we’re told the story spans “love, friendship, and revenge”. The project could become a hot Cannes market prospect but that hasn’t been set yet.

30West’s upcoming slate includes Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro (Apple), The Contractor, starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Kiefer Sutherland (Showtime, Paramount+, STX), and Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness with Woody Harrelson.

Previous titles include movies The Mauritanian, Late Night, I, Tonya and series such as Tiger King and FYRE, Oscar-nominated documentary Flee, and the forthcoming untitled Wildcat documentary feature, which the company sold in a record-breaking deal to Amazon Studios.

Webb began his career as a music video director and made his feature film debut with hit rom-com (500) Days of Summer, which starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. He went on to direct The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 each of which grossed more than $700M. He has also helmed indie titles such as Gifted for Fox Searchlight and directed on TV and streaming series including Netflix’s The Society, Why Women Kill for Paramount+, The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and the upcoming Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem starring Mandy Patinkin for Hulu. He is currently in production in London on Disney’s Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Webb is repped by CAA and Dean is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Andrew Hurwitz.