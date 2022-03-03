Sox Entertainment Acquires Imax Concert Film ‘All Access: Front Row. Backstage. Live’ For Distribution

Sox Entertainment, the production and distribution company of former top CBS distribution executive Scott Koondel, has acquired the 2001 Imax concert movie All Access: Front Row. Backstage. Live!. The film, produced two decades ago for theatrical distribution exclusively on IMAX, will be taken to the marketplace shortly, targeting global streamers. All Access has never been exposed to digital platforms; the film is available for broadcast and streaming for the first time after a 10-year distribution moratorium.

Directed by Martyn Atkins and produced by Ideal Entertainment, the one-hour music documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of putting on a mega-concert. The documentary combines candid backstage moments, including rehearsals, sound checks and conversations, with musical performances by Grammy-winning artists such as Santana, Sting, Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews Band. Other featured artists include B.B. King, Al Green, George Clinton, Moby, Mary J. Blige, Kid Rock, Macy Gray, Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, Phish’s Trey Anastasio and The Roots.

The popular songs showcased in the docu include “Desert Rose” performed by Sting & Cheb Mami; “Flashlight”/“One Nation Under A Groove”/“Atomic Dog” Medley performed by George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Mary J. Blige; “Bawitdaba” by Kid Rock; “If It Makes You Happy” by Sheryl Crow; “Rock Me Baby” by B.B. King, Trey Anastasio & The Roots; “I Can’t Wait To Meetchu” by Macy Gray; “Smooth” by Carlos Santana & Rob Thomas and “Take Me To The River” by Al Green & Dave Matthews Band.

All Access was filmed in 70MM Imax with digital surround sound mix by multiple Grammy-winning engineer Elliot Scheiner. Peter Shapiro, Scott Firestone, Jon Shapiro served as producers.

Through his Sox Entertainment, Koondel sold Judge Judy Sheindlin’s new court show to IMDb TV.