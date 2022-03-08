Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi And Paul Ready Round Out Cast ‘Heart Of Stone’ Starring Gal Gadot For Netflix & Skydance

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee and Tony winner winning Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready have joined the international thriller Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt for Netflix and Skydance.

Tom Harper is directing the pic from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The project has been a high priority for Netflix following its competitive auction victory for the project in January 2021. Skydance had packaged the property and taken it to the market, with several suitors vying for rights.

Okonedo was recently in 20th Century’s Death On The Nile and also appeared on the second season of Flacks. Schweighöfer has become a fan-favorite of Netflix appearing Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and the spin-off centered on his character Army of Thieves. Most recently Lusi worked with Matthew Vaughn on his Apple TV+ spy thriller, Argylle, and is also set to appear in the upcoming season of the HBO Max series Pennyworth. Ready’s recent credits include the AMC series The Terror and Half Bad.

Okonedo is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hoddell and Schweighöfer is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment and Lusi is repped by MGMT Entertainment and The Artist Partnership in the UK, and Ready is repped by Curtis Brown Group.