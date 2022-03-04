Sony TV’s Diverse Directors Program Names Its Class Of 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television unveiled the 15 helmers selected for the next class of its Diverse Directors Program. They are Alison Rich, Alexandra Chando, Kristen Buckels, Mauro Mueller, Dale S. Lewis, Alvaro Ron, Caitlin Gerard, Cameron Ali Fay, Kandis Fay, Ria Pavia, David Mahmoudieh, Bao Tran, Gustavo Cooper, Zoe Stewart and Aron Kantor.

Now in its seventh year, the annual program provides opportunities for artists of diverse backgrounds to take part in an intensive episodic directing workshop consisting of discussion and instruction from working directors, production personnel and entertainment professionals at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City.

Running through May 6 this year, the initiative is part of the SPT’s overall strategy to identify and cultivate an expanding pool of emerging talent from a wide range of backgrounds. .

“SPT’s Diverse Directors Program is an integral part of the studio’s multi-pronged strategy to further expand and enhance our roster of under-represented talent. It is a priority for us to continue the work to ensure a more inclusive environment in front of and behind the camera, and we are excited to welcome this new class of directors,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

As of January, the Diverse Directors Program’s alumni have directed 159 episodes of television, working across all studios, networks and streamers. Among them are Moonlight Oscar winner and three-time nominee Barry Jenkins — who was part of the inaugural class — Aneesh Chaganty (Searching), Pete Chatmon (Black-ish, Insecure, Atypical), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age, Underground), Sharat Raju (The Good Doctor), Laura Belsey (Preacher) and Daniel Willis (The Blacklist).