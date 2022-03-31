Sony Pictures Television, Game Show Network Team For First Joint Upfront Pitch; Offerings Include ‘The Good Doctor’ Syndication Entry

Sony Pictures Television is teaming up with corporate sibling the Game Show Network for the companies’ first joint upfront presentation to advertisers.

Live viewing and game shows’ capacity for brand integration will be two key areas of focus, an announcement said. In addition to staples like Jeopardy and some new programming, the pitch will also feature The Good Doctor, a marquee Sony property coming to the off-network syndication market in September.

Game Show Network, a highly penetrated linear channel with an active digital presence, says it boosted production last year by 32% over 2020 levels, reaching 350 hours of original programming. In an on-demand world, much of what it puts on the air is seen live, which the network sees as an advantage. Its most-viewed title is People Puzzler, a Leah Remini-hosted series based on People magazine’s crossword puzzle. Other staples include America Says, Master Minds and Chain Reaction.

Another show currently in development is Switch, a trivia game based on a Belgian series from DIGA Studios, the companies said. The show, which is based on a format developed by Panenka and licensed by Lineup Industries B.V., is also being produced and developed in numerous global territories.

Sony also produces top-rated syndicated game shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Son the series front, along with The Good Doctor the company’s portfolio also includes S.W.A.T., The Goldbergs, King of Queens and Seinfeld.

“Our clients are constantly seeking consistency and they can expect it from us,” said Stuart Zimmerman, EVP of ad sales for SPT and GSN. “We offer a safe harbor for our viewers of these tremendously popular game shows and sitcoms, which translates into a reliable and trusted environment for our advertisers’ message. In short, our viewers are receptive and engaged.”