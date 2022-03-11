Sony Pictures Entertainment Pauses Business Ops In Russia – Read Tony Vinciquerra’s Memo To Staff

A day after Disney announced it was suspending their business in Russia amid the Ukraine invasion, Sony Pictures Entertainment has made it effective that they too, are doing the same. This goes beyond the standard theatrical releases which both studios earlier halted.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra sent the following email to staff and Sony’s boycott of Russia includes Crunchyroll stopping its anime streaming service in the country as well as home entertainment releases and future TV distribution deals.

Disney’s business stoppage in the Iron Curtain includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels. However, Disney did explain that some business such as linear channels and licensing will take time to pause given contractual situations, while others businesses will pause as soon as possible.

Here is Vinciquerra’s letter:

Good morning,

As we continue to see the devastating news and images coming out of Ukraine, I wanted to reach out with an update on how SPE is reacting to these events. We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, and any future television distribution deals. And just this morning, Crunchyroll suspended its anime streaming service in Russia.

And as you saw last week, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO Save the Children in order to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. As a reminder, you can find more information on this and the special employee match program for Ukrainian relief that has been initiated here.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been impacted and it is our hope that a peaceful resolution can be found soon.

Tony