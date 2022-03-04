‘So You Think You Can Dance’: Nigel Lythgoe Has “Not Been Asked” To Be A Judge On New Season

Nigel Lythgoe appears to be ending his long run on So You Think You Can Dance.

The co-creator of the show, who has been a judge on the series since 2005, said that he will not be returning for season 17, which is set to return to Fox after a three year, Covid-related break.

“I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” he tweeted. “On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying “Cue Music” but I wish them well.”

The series is returning for its 17th season this summer, having previously had production paused in 2020 after being hit by the Covid-19 shutdown.

The show features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation and breaking.

It’s not clear either whether Cat Deeley, who has hosted the show since its second season in 2006 will return to host.

Auditions for the new season are set to take place in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans this month.

The series is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. Rosie Seitchik serves as showrunner and will exec produce alongside co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and Jeff Thacker.