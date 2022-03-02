‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Officially Back On Fox This Summer

So You Think You Can Dance is officially returning to Fox – three years after its last season aired.

The dance competition series will return to the network this summer. It comes after Fox paused production on season 17 of the show in June 2020 after it had been hit by the Covid-19 shutdown.

The show features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation and breaking.

It’s not clear whether Cat Deeley, who has hosted the show since its second season in 2006 will return to host.

Auditions for the new season are set to take place in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans this month.

The series is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. Rosie Seitchik serves as showrunner and will exec produce alongside co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and Jeff Thacker.

After its linear bow, episodes will be available on Fox’s free streaming platform Tubi, Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand.