‘Snowfall’ Hits Series High With 4.3M Total Viewers For Season 5 Debut

FX’s Snowfall started off its fifth season strong, hitting series highs with its two-episode debut.

On Wednesday, FX revealed that Snowfall averaged 4.3 million Total Viewers across linear, VOD and streaming with its Feb. 23 premiere, marking the series’ most-watched season to date. The latest total viewer count was up 13% from the previous season and 43% up from Season 3. Snowfall Season 4 was FX’s most-watched series of 2021.

Season 5 of Snowfall is set in the summer of 1986. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.

The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units.

The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.