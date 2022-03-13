‘SNL’s Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees ‘The Power Of The Dog,’ ‘Encanto’ & ‘Belfast’

Tonight on SNL, ‘s anchors welcomed film critic Terry Fink (Alex Moffat) to the desk to share his thoughts on this year’s set of Oscar-nominated features.

Fink kicked things off by noting that he’d watched not only the nominated films, but every single film from the last year over the course of the last 48 hours.

“Wait, I’m sorry,” said Colin Jost. “You watched every single movie from this year in the last two days? How is that even possible?”

“All thanks to a little multivitamin I take called LSD,” explained Fink, who then transitioned to speaking to his “pick for Best Pic,” The Power of the Dog.

“Who let this dog out of the closet? That’s the question posed by director Jane Campion in this hysterical gay Western,” said Fink. “Benedict Cumberbatch rides high as the titular Dog the Bounty Hunter—that is, until bizarrely stepping through the screen just to make fun of my undies in the voice of my middle school bully. Aside from that, it’s the best movie I’ve ever seen.”

Up next for discussion was Disney’s Best Animated Feature contender Encanto, which Fink said is “fun for the whole familia,” but felt worse to take in “than being on fire.”

“Hand-drawn by legendary auteur The Zodiac Killer, this all-grey, throbbing stress dream does drag in spots, but local gangster rapper Lin-Manuel Samantha saves the day once again with his catchy hit, ’12 Hours of Screaming,'” said Fink. “This film warmed by heart, broke my brain and sold my kidneys for Dogecoin. I give Encanto 10 tiny, terrified Terrys.”

Then there was Fink’s pick for Best Original Screenplay—Kenneth Branagh’s personal black-and-white drama, Belfast. “Get the tissues ready, as Johnny Knoxville and his band of idiots bop around town and torture each other’s balls in this Troubles-era tear-jerker,” said the critic. “But it’s Dame Judi Dench who literally soars as Wee Man—shot out of a cannon directly into my open mouth. Yummers!

“I couldn’t stop laughing, or crying, or doing the Nae Nae until I was forcibly removed by Regal Cinemas’ strongest teens,” Fink continued. “I give Jackass Belfast 4D 20 twerking, ticklish Terrys.”

Also stopping by the Update desk tonight to discuss social media’s influence on young people was lifestyle influencer Dan Bulldozer—played by a muscled-up, deep-voiced Kyle Mooney. Topics discussed by Jost and Michael Che included Disney employees’ frustration with the company’s response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and this year’s set of Oscars presenters. Clips from tonight’s edition of Update can be found above and below.



