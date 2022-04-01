Skip to main content
‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host.

Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network.

Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January.

Watch the SNL montage from earlier this winter above.

