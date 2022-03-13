‘SNL’: Paul Dano Joins Zoë Kravitz & Please Don’t Destroy Trio For Wild Cat Chase

Zoë Kravitz’s Saturday Night Live debut featured a quick appearance from her The Batman co-star Paul Dano.

In the latest Please Don’t Destroy segment, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy prepare to gift host Kravitz with a special token of their appreciation – a cat. A proper gift for Kravitz who stars as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson.

But just as Kravitz enters the room, the feline runs out of sight, sending everyone into the room into a frenzy. They all turn the room upside down, tearing and wrecking everything in their path to find the cat. They do find a furry friend in a drawer, but slowly close it back up after seeing an adorable Dachshund.

As they’re searching, Herlihy searches the underside of a couch where he says a man is hiding. Enter Paul Dano, who stars as the Riddler in the latest Batman flick. Apparently he was doing research for a new role, he quips.

Dano joins the wild cat chase, which is an emotional rollercoaster on its own. When the crew hears some crackling on the floor, the audience immediately assumes the worst. However. it’s just a destroyed Lego set and the gift cat turns up shortly.

Kravitz made her SNL debut with Rosalía serving as musical guest.