‘SNL’: Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners

Saturday Night Live is back with three shows in April with hosts Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lizzo.

Carmichael, whose new comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel launches on HBO on April 1, will make his hosting debut on April 2. He will be joined by Gunna, whose DS4Ever album topped the charts, joins as musical guest for the first time.

Gyllenhaal will be making his second hosting appearance on April 9, the day after his latest film, Ambulance, comes to theaters. He will be joined by Camila Cabello, who returns for the second time, the day after her new album Familia is released.

Finally, Lizzo will be pulling double duty on April 16 as both host and musical guest. The Good As Hell pop star will be making her hosting debut and her second appearance as musical guest. Lizzo’s reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls launches on Amazon on March 25.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video with creator Lorne Michaels as exec producer.