Judge Rejects Fox News’ Motion To Dismiss Smartmatic Defamation Lawsuit

A New York judge has denied Fox News’ efforts to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by election systems company Smartmatic.

Judge David Cohen also declined to dismiss claims against host Maria Bartiromo and former host Lou Dobbs, while tossing out claims against Jeanine Pirro and a guest on Fox News in the aftermath of the 2020 election, attorney Sidney Powell. Some of the claims against another guest, Rudy Giuliani, also were thrown out.

Smartmatic sued Fox News and other defendants for $2.7 billion, claiming that they falsely tarred them with rigging the 2020 presidential election.

“Even assuming that Fox News did not intentionally allow this false narrative to be broadcasted, there is a substantial basis for plaintiffs’ claim that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about plaintiffs, unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Cohen wrote in his 61-page opinion. (Read it here).

Fox News Media plans to appeal.

“While we are gratified that Judge Cohen dismissed Smartmatic’s claims against Jeanine Pirro at this early stage, we still plan to appeal the ruling immediately,” the company said in a statement. “We will also continue to litigate these baseless claims by filing a counterclaim for fees and costs under New York’s anti-SLAPP statute to prevent the full-blown assault on the First Amendment which stands in stark contrast to the highest tradition of American journalism.”

The network also is facing another defamation lawsuit from another company, Dominion Voting Systems, over post-2020 election claims. A Delaware judge in December declined to toss out that lawsuit.

Smartmatic claimed that Fox News, in an effort to boost post-election ratings, “fabricated a story that the election was stolen,” as Cohen noted. The claim was that Smartmatic software caused Trump to lose the election. They cited 13 reports in which claims were made that it stole the election, and that they were repeated in articles and social media posts.

Among other things, Smartmatic cited one of Dobbs’ tweets, from Nov. 14, 2020, in which he wrote, “[r]ead all about Dominion and [SUSA] voting companies and you’ll soon understand how pervasive this Democrat electoral fraud is, and why there is no way in the world the 2020 Presidential election was either free or fair.”

Fox News contended that it was merely reporting on a newsworthy event: The aftermath of a presidential election. They also pointed to the fact that after Smartmatic demanded a retraction, an election security expert appeared on the Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro shows to say that there was no evidence that company software was used to alter votes.

Cohen noted that on one of her shows, Bartiromo stated that “she learned from unnamed whistleblowers, one of whom was an IT specialist, that [Smartmatic] software had an ‘unusual patch’ which allowed it to change votes through a ‘back door.'” Dobbs, meanwhile, “stated on Fox News that a whistleblower told him that the rigging of the election was reminiscent of the 2013 Venezuelan election, in which [Smartmatic] software was used to change votes.”

“Given the questionable sources of much of this information, as well as the gravity and unprecedented nature of the claims against [Smartmatic], a jury could determine that these claims were fabricated or, at the very least, that there were reasons to doubt the sources of this information.” Cohen wrote.

The judge said that there was a “substantial basis” for Smartmatic’s claim that Fox News had information that undermined the election fraud claim. He cited a Nov. 16, 2020 statement from election security experts refuting the claims of fraud, as well as the fact that, a day later, Fox News asked Smartmatic if it had a response to a statement from federal officials that the election was “the most secure in American history.”

“Ironically, the statements of Tucker Carlson, perhaps the most popular Fox News host, militate most strongly in favor of a possible finding that there is a substantial basis that Fox News acted with actual malice,” Cohen wrote, noting that he wrote that Powell never substantiated her comments.

More to come.