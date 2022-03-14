Skylar Astin To Star Opposite Geena Davis In CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot

Skylar Astin, coming off his starring role on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, has been tapped as the male lead opposite Geena Davis in CBS’ mother-and-son legal drama pilot from writer/executive producer Scott Prendergast and executive producer Phil McGraw.

The untitled drama follows Todd (Astin), a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family and, despite their opposing personalities, agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Todd’s life is currently in shambles. He is the “problem child” of his family and a disappointment to Joan (Davis), his super-achieving mom. A former private detective who lost his license after some messy misunderstandings. Quick on his feet – and a little too quick to resort to lying in order to get what he needs – Todd may be unorthodox, but he is impressively good at what he does. A master of tech, scrappy surveillance and social media.

Prendergast exec produces alongside Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman via the Stage 29 Productions banner. CBS Studios is the studio.

Astin, who recently joined ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy for a recurring role, starred opposite Jane Levy in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which aired on NBC for two seasons, and reprised his role in the followup movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas on Roku. Probably best known for his role as Jesse in the Pitch Perfect franchise, Astin also starred opposite Rachel Bloom in the final season of the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.